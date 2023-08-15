"Extremely happy and blessed" - Marco Reus' wife Scarlett Gartmann confirms couple are expecting second child

Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus' wife, Scarlett Gartmann, has shared on Instagram that the couple are expecting their second child.

The 29-year-old model and Reus also have a daughter, who was born in March 2019. Scarlett, born in Hagen, Germany, was born to Ralf and Christine Hartman. Following her father's death in 2001, she was raised by her mother, Christine, and grandmom.

The model has worked for the likes of Hyundai, Drykorn and Modeca Brautmoden. Scarlett started dating Marco Reus in 2015 (as per GHGossip) before the two married four years later.

Scarlett has now announced the impending birth of her second child, posting an image of herself, Reus and their first daughter on Instagram and captioning it:

"Big sister. We are extremely happy and blessed to share that we are expecting baby number 2"

Meanwhile, Reus has appeared in 388 games across competitions for BvB (Borussia Dortmund), bagging an impressive 161 goals and 122 assists. That includes eight goals and as many assists in 29 games last season.

The 34-year-old is a three-time German SuperCup and two-time German Cup winner with the Bundesliga giants. Reus has also made 48 appearances for Germany, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists.

Marco Reus relinquishes Dortmund captaincy

Marco Reus

Marco Reus has been a standout performer at Dortmund since joining the club more than a decade ago.

He recently signed a one-year extension that will see him stay at the Signal Iduna Park till 2024. However, in an announcement that left many puzzled, the German announced that he's relinquishing the club captaincy without mentioning a reason for the same.

In a video, Reus said (as per Goal):

"It's very important for me to tell you something personally: I had a lot of time to think during my vacation and decided to pass on the captain's armband."

He continued:

"I informed Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl about this yesterday. I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honour. Thank you for your support over the years, and I wish Edin and Sebastian that they find a very good successor - I am sure that they will be successful,

BvB opened their 2023-24 season with a 6-1 hammering of Schott Mainz in the DFB-Pokal first round on Saturday (August 12). Reus started the game but didn't make a goal contribution.

He will hope to get on the scoresheet when BvB welcome Koln to the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga opener on Saturday (August 19).