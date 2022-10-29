"Extremely harsh" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Tottenham fans following their reaction to Antonio Conte

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has demanded patience from Tottenham Hotspur fans regarding manager Antonio Conte after a series of unfavorable results.

Spurs are winless in their last three games across competitions - a run that started with a 2-0 hammering against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19. A 2-1 league loss against Newcastle United at home followed four days later.

The most recent disappointment came in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP on 26 October. Tottenham drew 1-1 at home after Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Spurs fans haven't hidden their feelings during this time. The team has been booed on a couple of occasions, which has surprised Carragher.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Antonio Conte is the only man sent off in both the Premier League and the Champions League this season. Antonio Conte is the only man sent off in both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

While the booing against Sporting could arguably be directed towards refereeing decisions, the fans were evidently unhappy after the full-time whistle against Newcastle.

Carragher asked Spurs fans to acknowledge the team's top-four finish last season under difficult circumstances. In his column for the Telegraph (h/t Daily Mail), he wrote:

"Personally, I think the reaction during the Newcastle game was extremely harsh. I am a huge admirer of the Italian and believe the longer he sticks around, the stronger Spurs will be.

"Look at where Tottenham were when Conte arrived. They had lost five of their previous seven games under Nuno Espirito Santo. To recover and finish in the top four was a brilliant achievement."

Spurs are top of their UEFA Champions League group going into matchday six. They need a point against Olympique de Marseille in France to qualify for the knockout rounds.

However, the Liverpool icon hopes that there won't be an overreaction if the club fails to qualify for the last-16. He added:

"Even if it goes wrong on a tricky night in Marseilles next week I do not believe there should be an overreaction."

Liverpool legend defends Antonio Conte's playing style at Tottenham

Conte has been accused of being overly defensive in big games to the point where it can backfire and invite excessive pressure onto the team.

It was visible against United, Arsenal, and Chelsea when Tottenham could not handle what was being thrown at them. They lost 3-1 to the Gunners at the Emirates after scoring a late goal to steal a draw against the Blues earlier this campaign.

Carragher, however, doesn't believe this is something Conte should receive flak over. The former Liverpool centre-back wrote:

"There is no point in jeering a manager for doing what he has always done. Those who do not like it should direct their frustration at those who appointed him. Daniel Levy knew what he was getting: a proven winner with a reputation for being combustible when he does not get his way."

Poll : 0 votes