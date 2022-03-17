“F*ck them fans” – Ian Wright urges Marcus Rashford not to feel ‘sorry’ for confrontation with section of Manchester United supporters

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has come out in support of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after the forward was taunted by a group of supporters.

The incident took place after United's 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League on Tuesday. The defeat at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils eliminated from the tournament with an aggregate score of 2-1.

Rashford has been out of form this season and has faced criticism from fans and pundits alike. However, some supporters stayed after the defeat at Old Trafford to pick on the 24-year-old. The Englishman was also caught on camera saying something back to those supporters.

The United forward later took to Twitter to explain what he said to them and claimed his behavior was "silly."

Wright, however, feels that the England international has nothing to apologize for. In a video on his Twitter account, Wright said:

“Somebody just sent me the Marcus Rashford video where he confronted fans because the fans were digging him out and he offered one of them out. I don’t know who is doing it, doing this apologizing for him, who the f*ck is apologizing for that? People are so quick to say, ‘Oh, sorry,’ and that is what gives these fans that feel that they can dig people out."

He added:

“Marcus, stand your ground, bro. You got people jumping on and saying, 'Marcus is so sorry.' Don’t be f*cking sorry for that, bro. Some of those fans love giving it but can’t take it. You just do your stuff, get back to where you need to be when you are playing. F*ck them fans.”

Marcus Rashford's journey with Manchester United

The 24-year-old forward came through the Manchester United academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2016. He started against Midtjylland in the round of 32 of the Europa League and scored two goals in a 5-1 win.

Marcus Rashford has played 297 senior games for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 93 goals and assisting 58. The Englishman has seen his form dip this season and looks low on confidence at the moment.

He has played 26 games in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and assisting two. Rashford has often been replaced by another Manchester United academy graduate, Anthony Elanga.

As per The Guardian, Rashford is even considering his future at the club and could look to make an exit in the summer.

