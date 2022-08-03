"F*****g hell" - Arsenal star astonished by teammate Martin Odegaard's wages 

Left-back Kieran Tierney can be seen teasing Martin Odegaard about his astronomical wages in the first episode of ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal.’ Exclaiming “F*****g hell,” the Scotland international expressed his shock upon learning about Odegaard’s £4 million-per-season contract.

Having seen him emerge as one of their key players during his loan spell at the club in the 2020-21 season, Arsenal decided to make Odegaard’s switch permanent last summer. They struck a deal with Real Madrid for £31.5 million, with the 23-year-old agreeing to a lucrative four-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Signing off with Martin Odegaard Orlan𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲Signing off with Martin Odegaard Orlan𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 ☑️Signing off with Martin Odegaard 👊 https://t.co/8N3uYajWjy

Reuniting with Odegaard ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Tierney made no effort to conceal his shock upon learning about his salary.

Speaking to the Norwegian (via Daily Star), he said:

“Good to be back bro.”

He then jumped on Odegaard’s wages, making no effort to hide his shock. Tierney added:

“I heard what wages you were getting and I thought f*****g hell.”

Since his switch from the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2021 (including the loan spell), the Norwegian attacking midfielder has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets. He has featured in 60 games for the Gunners thus far, recording nine goals and six assists.

Martin Odegaard named Arsenal’s new captain

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in February, the north Londoners were left without a permanent captain.

Odegaard, who scored seven goals and recorded four assists in his first full season with Arsenal, emerged as a true leader last term, prompting Arteta to hand him the armband.

Adewuyi @Whuyiee



Captain of Arsenal football club!



He's come a long way in his career

Shot to limelight at an early age, almost joined the "wasted talents" group of players, revitalized his career & now captain of one of world's prestigious clubs



Odegaard I am really happy for OdegaardCaptain of Arsenal football club!He's come a long way in his careerShot to limelight at an early age, almost joined the "wasted talents" group of players, revitalized his career & now captain of one of world's prestigious clubsOdegaard I am really happy for OdegaardCaptain of Arsenal football club! He's come a long way in his careerShot to limelight at an early age, almost joined the "wasted talents" group of players, revitalized his career & now captain of one of world's prestigious clubs Odegaard 👏👏

Odegaard reacted happily to being named the captain of one of the Premier League’s most prestigious teams. Following Saturday’s (July 30) massive 6-0 win over Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium, the former Real Madrid man said:

“I'm very proud to be named captain of this amazing football club. Thank you very much for the support today at the stadium. We are looking forward to starting the league now, so let's go. Of course I was happy, proud and grateful for the trust and for him [Mikel Arteta] wanting me to be the captain.”

Led by their new captain, the Gunners are set to square off against Crystal Palace on August 5, thus kicking off the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far