“F*****g obviously” - Sean Dyche provides hilarious response when asked about fight with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche delivered a hilarious response when asked about his infamous exchange with legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The two appeared to have a heated outburst a few years back when Dyche’s Burnley defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.

Ad

Over the past decade, the two managers have faced each other multiple times. While Dyche’s Everton secured a 2-0 victory over Liverpool last season, dealing a major blow to their title hopes, another one of his most memorable wins came four years ago when Burnley ended the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten home run.

However, that game is often remembered for Dyche and Klopp’s confrontation in the tunnel at halftime. Though both managers downplayed the incident after the match, Dyche recently opened up about it during his appearance on the show A League of Their Own.

Ad

Trending

Micah Richards, intrigued by the clash, asked the 53-year-old whether he believed he could take on Klopp in a fight.

“You think you could have him, though?” Richards asked, to which Dyche responded: “F**king obvs [obviously].”

When asked about what he said in the tunnel, Dyche remained cryptic once again, suggesting that the argument between the two coaches would potentially stay private.

“I just said, ‘Do you mind not using such bad language in front of these young players?’ I’m not going to tell you what I really said, am I?” Dyche added (via Talksport).

Ad

While Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool last season to join Red Bull as their Head of Global Soccer, Dyche was relieved of his duties at Everton last month due to the club’s poor run of form.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot

Liverpool’s transition from Klopp to Arne Slot has been remarkably smooth. While Klopp left behind a strong squad, the Reds have flourished under Slot, as they currently sit atop the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

Ad

Klopp wholeheartedly endorsed the Dutch coach upon his arrival, expressing confidence in his abilities and pedigree.

“I was really happy when I heard that Liverpool was going for Arne Slot. I wasn’t involved in anything—nor should I have been—and I’m not the kind of guy pulling strings behind the scenes. A lot has changed since we left, but my only concern was whether they would get a good coach. Liverpool acted early and secured a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot,” Klopp said (via ESPN).

The coming months will be a decisive period for Slot and Liverpool as they prepare for a challenging fixture list. They are set to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City next, followed by matches against Newcastle United and Southampton, before the crucial Carabao Cup final next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback