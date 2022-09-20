"F**** hell, I don't think we're that close!" - West Ham manager David Moyes provides hilarious response as reporter refers to him as 'Moyesy'

West Ham United manager David Moyes was left unimpressed when a journalist called him 'Moyesy' in a post-match interview.

The Hammers have endured a difficult start to the campaign having won just one of their opening seven Premier League games. They currently lie in the relegation zone and lost 1-0 against Everton in their most recent encounter, which was the Toffees' first win of the season.

BeanymanSports @BeanymanSports 'MOYESY?! F**KING HELL!' | David Moyes shuts down reporter that calls him "Moyesy" 'MOYESY?! F**KING HELL!' | David Moyes shuts down reporter that calls him "Moyesy" https://t.co/FhqybklPHG

Following the defeat against his old side, Moyes took questions from reporters. According to The Daily Mail, one journalist asked:

"Moyesy, how do you reflect on that?"

The Scottish manager chuckled at the comment, as he replied:

"Moyesy?! F****** hell, I don't think we're that close!"

West Ham have won both of their Europa Conference League games so far this term, but their top-flight form has been a concern for a while now. The east London club spent plenty of money in the summer on the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

Moyes is yet to get the best out of his new players and will be hoping for a more positive result against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next clash on October 1.

Dan Woffenden @danwoff98 David Moyes needs to utilise his more technical players in midfield and switch it up. Drop Lucas Paqueta deeper and play him as an 8, bring in Flynn Downes and drop Tomas Soucek. Soucek is constantly hindering our build-up play with his poor technical qualities. David Moyes needs to utilise his more technical players in midfield and switch it up. Drop Lucas Paqueta deeper and play him as an 8, bring in Flynn Downes and drop Tomas Soucek. Soucek is constantly hindering our build-up play with his poor technical qualities.

David Moyes recognizes West Ham's poor recent domestic form

Last season, West Ham were in contention for a top-four place in the Premier League, but they fell off towards the end of the season and ended up finishing seventh.

Their poor form at the end of last season has carried on into the current campaign, as Moyes proclaimed:

"If you look back, we felt we were dropping down and we were aware of that and we were trying to improve it.

"I recognised it probably February time that we weren't quite as strong. We chose not to bring anyone in in January and I could see it."

He added:

"But we got to a European semi-final, we were challenging until the last 20 minutes of the Premier League season to be sixth. We weren't dropping away that far, we were challenging but I just had a sense we were needing new players and a lot of those players played today.

"I need them, I need them to play at their best. I have seen the performances a lot of those players can put in. I am the one who takes the responsibility and I have got to get them back at that level quickly."

Will ⚒️ @WillLebeau18



• 26 Games

• 13 Losses

• 8 Wins

• 5 Draws



Been poor in the league for some time. 🤨 West Ham since 1st January 2022:• 26 Games• 13 Losses• 8 Wins• 5 DrawsBeen poor in the league for some time. 🤨 #WHUFC West Ham since 1st January 2022:• 26 Games• 13 Losses• 8 Wins• 5 DrawsBeen poor in the league for some time. 🤨 #WHUFC https://t.co/UAfZcfOnLP

