"F***ing disgusting" - IShowSpeed 'threw up' after seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's leaked EA FC 24 ratings

Popular streamer IShowSpeed almost could not believe his eyes after seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's leaked EA FC 24 ratings. The American content creator was far from satisfied with the numbers involved, and has expressed extreme displeasure for them.

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo on the planet and he's taken every opportunity to demonstrate his immense love for the Al Nassr superstar. He was present at all of Portugal's matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and even got the opportunity to meet the icon.

Such is his love for the Portuguese superstar that he doesn't hesitate to jump to his defense, and even sometimes troll Lionel Messi and his fans. After seeing the recently leaked EA FC ratings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, where the Argentine was significantly rated higher than his Portuguese counterpart, IShowSpeed couldn't hide his disappointment and was quick to react.

Speed said: (via UK-based entertainment website Dexerto):

“I literally threw up. I just threw up in my mouth. That’s how f***ing disgusted I f***ing am right now. That’s so f***ing disgusting.”

The leaked rating was provided by DonkTrading, a FIFA Ultimate team leaker. It showed that Ronaldo's rating has fallen from 90 in FIFA 23 to 86 in EA FC 24, whereas Messi's rating remains intact at 90.

In addition, many of the Portuguese superstar's attributes such as pace, shooting and dribbling were also reduced significantly. It remains to be seen if there will be any changes when the official ratings are finally released by the video gaming company.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are tearing it up with their respective new clubs

The Portuguese megastar was the center of attention once again as he struck twice to fire Al Nassr to a vital 4-0 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League yesterday (August 29). He is leading the league's goalscoring charts currently with five strikes. He had also recently fired his team to Arab Club Champions Cup glory, recording six goals and claiming the Golden Boot.

Messi, on the other hand, fired Inter Miami to claim the Leagues Cup after beating Nashville in the final. The Argentine was awarded both the top scorer and best player awards for his contribution of 10 goals and one assist in just seven appearances.

In his last match, the 36-year-old made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls and marked the occasion with a beautiful goal. He's given the Miamians a lift in the league table to 14th, and also fired them into the final of the US Open Cup. The two GOATs are definitely enjoying the final phase of their careers.