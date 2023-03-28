"F**k France and f**k Deschamps!" – When Samir Nasri's girlfriend launched scathing attack on Didier Deschamps

Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri's girlfriend, Anara Atanes, had launched an attack on Didier Deschamps after the midfielder was omitted from France's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

Nasri, 35, was in hopes of a national team call-up for the prestigious quadrennial tournament after helping City achieve a domestic double in the 2013-14 season. He scored 11 goals and laid out 12 assists in 46 matches across all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini's side prior to the start of the World Cup in Brazil.

However, Deschamps decided not to hand the Marseille academy graduate a call-up as he could not guarantee him a starting place in his Les Bleus' setup. He also clarified that the 41-cap international was discontent with a role on the substitute bench, as per The Independent.

While Nasri took the snub with good grace, Atanes escalated the situation in a post on Twitter back in 2014. In a foul-mouthed rant, she wrote:

"F**k France and f**k Deschamps! What a s**t manager!"

Clarifying her point, Atanes followed her tweet up with another, writing:

"Incase u didn't read my tweet properly... I'll repeat myself... f**k France!!!!! And f**k Deschamps!"

France went unbeaten in the group stages of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They won two games and drew one to proceed to the last 16 after topping their group stage.

Les Bleus beat Nigeria 2-0 in the pre-quarters. However, they were defeated 1-0 by eventual winners Germany in the last eight stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nasri decided to retire from international football in August 2014. After plying his trade at City, Sevilla, Antalyaspor, West Ham United, and Anderlecht at club level, he announced his retirement in 2021.

France star Kylian Mbappe delivers honest verdict after first game as nation's captain

Speaking after his team's 4-0 2024 Euro qualifying win over the Netherlands on Friday (March 24), Kylian Mbappe shed light on his experience of captaining France for the first time in his career. He said:

"I was the same, I played my new role naturally. There wasn't much to say with regard to the team's performance. I'm not just going to speak for the sake of it. I was the link between two generations, but there weren't any differences during the week. The team is in good spirits, I haven't had to intervene. The less work I have, the better it is."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward scored a brace with Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano netting the two other goals. Ronaldo Koeman, taking charge of his first match for the Netherlands, recorded a 4-0 defeat. As for Mbappe, he has now registered 38 goals in 67 games for Les Bleus.

Poll : 0 votes