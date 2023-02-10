“F**k that guy” – When Cristiano Ronaldo was publicly trashed by Ryan Reynolds during hilarious Deadpool interview

Ryan Reynolds publicly trashed Cristiano Ronaldo while cosplaying as Deadpool in an interview back in 2018.

The Deadpool actor was promoting the upcoming sequel to the movie at the time, and when he was asked who shouldn't watch the movie, Reynolds hilariously stated (via EssentiallySports):

“People who are easily offended, those with taste and a sense of humor. People who don’t like to waste time or money and Cristiano Ronaldo. F**k that guy.“

SPORTbible @sportbible 311 - Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 103 - Manchester United

81 - Juventus

3 - Sporting

2 - Al Nassr



In 2020, Ryan Reynolds made waves when he and Rob McElhenney acquired ownership of Wrexham AFC, a lower-tier football club in Wales. In the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham," the Hollywood actors accepted the theory that the shared color red between Wrexham and Deadpool was the basis for their connection.

Last year, one of the co-owners jokingly hinted at the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. This came after rumors that the then-37-year-old wanted to leave Old Trafford. The Portuguese footballer previously rejoined Manchester United after successful stints at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Hany Gamal @hanygamal111



Real Madrid 44

Portugal 10

Juventus 3

🏴 󠁧 󠁢 󠁥 󠁧 󠁿 With Manchester United 3

According to Mirror, McElhenney responded to a tweet that read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer this summer, per multiple reports."

The co-owner hilariously replied:

"Define suitable."

It was highly unlikely that the playful proposal would entice Ronaldo to leave United and participate in the National League. The Portugal international remained at Old Trafford instead, struggling to find game time under Erik ten Hag, before leaving the club late last year.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

It was clear to all that the 37-year-old was barely getting any playing time under the club's new manager. He also struggled to find goals that once came so easily. His frustration showed publicly as Ronaldo walked off the pitch during United's win against Tottenham Hotspur before the match ended, and he was punished for it.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup break began, Ronaldo had a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. He revealed many details about his time at Manchester United, lashing out at the club.

The club responded by terminating his contract, making the superstar the only free agent at the World Cup in Qatar. After waiting for offers from Europe that did not come, the forward opted to join Al-Nassr for the biggest salary in world football.

