"F**k off home" - Manchester United fans send strong message to club hierarchy with chant during Everton game

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8. Despite the positive result, the Old Trafford faithful left behind a strong message for the club's owners.

As per Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, United fans came up with a new anti-Glazers chant during the course of the game that went like:

"Sell United, f**k off home."

The chant could be heard ringing around the Old Trafford stands during various parts of the game. It is no secret that the supporters' groups and the Manchester United hierarchy have been at loggerheads for a long time but now the fans seem to be taking each opportunity to let their feelings be known.

Scott McTominay scored off an assist by Jadon Sancho in the first period to give United the lead heading into the break. Marcus Rashford then set up Anthony Martial for their second goal in the second period which sealed the win for Erik ten Hag's men. The only blip for the hosts during this win was Rashford limping off with discomfort in his groin region after an awkward stretch.

However, Manchester United fans seem to have their focus set solely on letting the Glazer family know they are not welcome at the club. Their dislike for the owners is rooted in the fact that they see the club as merely a cash-cow and do very little to solidify and maintain United's status with investments.

This chant joins a series of gestures and chants put forth by Manchester United supporters during various protests.

Manchester United will be sweating over Marcus Rashford's fitness

Marcus Rashford had a good game and even provided an assist for the team's second goal scored by Anthony Martial. However, he showed signs of discomfort after stretching to control the ball as it was played ahead of him around the 80-minute mark. He immediately stopped running and signaled to the bench that he wished to be replaced.

United now have nine games to go and will look to win at least six of those to remain in contention to finish comfortably inside the top four. However, with their top goalscorer ruled out for at least a couple of games, they will need to find other combinations that will enable them to score goals and grind out results.

The Red Devils will host Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals in their next game on April 13.

