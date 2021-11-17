A former Mercedes employee is reportedly leaking information to Red Bull, according to reports

According to German publication Auto und Motor Sport, a former Mercedes employee now working at Red Bull F1 has been leaking information regarding the Silver Arrows controversial rear-wing.

According to the reports, the illegality of Mercedes' rear wing would be hard to detect due to the complexities of its design. However, the element on the wing could be against the technical directive issued in the summer about "flexi-wings".

Speaking on a video episode of "Former Schmidt" on Auto Motor und Sport, veteran F1 journalist Michael Schmidt explained how Red Bull Racing suspected Mercedes' rear wing element of providing an advantage even when the DRS is closed.

While Red Bull didn't lodge a formal protest during the Brazil Grand Prix weekend, the Silver Arrows could face a lot of questions about their rear wing element at the Qatar Grand Prix.

With three races left until the season ends, the Milton Keynes outfit will likely be keeping a close watch on the legality of Mercedes' unique rear wing, and the difference it makes in their performance on the straights.

Red Bull hired staff from Mercedes earlier in the season

Red Bull have been successful in poaching some of Mercedes' High Performance Powertrains staff this season for their engine development.

According to Schmidt, one of the poached former employees, has spoken in detail about their rear-wing theory. That led Red Bull's ace designer Adrian Newey and technical director Paul Monaghan to approach Nickolas Tombazis, head of FIA single-seaters and technical matters, at the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

While the Mercedes rear wing saga is far from over after the Brazil Grand Prix, one can only wait to see how the story unfolds through the Qatar Grand Prix weekend next, and possibly beyond.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee