F1 world champion Max Verstappen has his say on GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has had his say on the GOAT debate between Paris Saint-Germain maestro Lionel Messi and former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

During an interview with ViaPlay, the 2021 and 2022 Formula 1 world drivers' champion explained that it's impossible to separate the two footballing icons.

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate has split the opinions of many over the last couple of years, leaving both common supporters and celebrities taking sides. Max Verstappen, however, chose to be on the fence when he was questioned on the subject.

The Formula 1 world champion, who won his second world title in the 2022 season, explained why he can't choose between the two football legends.

"They are very different, so I can't choose," the Red Bull driver told Viaplay ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar at the weekend.

"I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well," Verstappen added.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Formula 1 champion made the comments prior to the World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday (December 18, 2022). Following the outcome of the match, many have left a neutral stance to lean towards Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi made history by leading his nation to claim the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy, courtesy of a penalty shootout triumph over defending champions France. He recorded an impressive seven goals and three assists to his name throughout the tournament, including two goals in the final.

As it stands, the Argentine has the edge over Cristiano Ronaldo in the battle for major awards and trophies, leaving the Portuguese with just a few goalscoring feats to brag about.

Gary Neville claims World Cup won't settle Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Lionel Messi celebrating after winning the World Cup trophy

Ahead of the tournament's decider, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville claimed that the outcome of the match wouldn't put an end to the eternal debate.

"If Messi wins, these situations will have a lot in common," the Red Devils legend told Sky Sports. Neville added, “But my opinion won’t change. Based on what he has achieved, I consider him one of the greatest in history, but this is a matter of preference."

“I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo over Messi while knowing that, of course, Messi destroyed my team twice in the Champions League finals, and he had magic moments in this tournament. But it all comes down to how people look at football."

