FA identify Premier League manager as ideal replacement if Gareth Southgate decides to quit England job: Reports

Premier League manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a likely candidate on the Football Association's radar if current boss Gareth Southgate decides to resign, as per the Mirror. This comes after the Three Lions were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup after a tough 2-1 quarter-final loss to current holders France.

Reports suggest that Southgate, who also led England to the Euro 2020 finals, is taking time to consider his future with the side. The 51-year-old has not yet made up his mind, having endured a tough last 18 months. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be the primary option to replace the former Middlesbrough man.

Rodgers has vast Premier League experience, having managed teams like Swansea City, Liverpool and Leicester City for almost 10 years. The Northern Irishman is also adept at working with youngsters, as evidenced by his time with the Chelsea Reserve team.

He also led a relatively young Liverpool side to a Premier League title charge in the 2013-14 season. This should come in handy with the current England squad, which has young talent all over the field with players like Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

The FA have also considered some other options. Chief executive Mark Bullingham is looking to appoint another Englishman should Southgate choose to quit, but knows that the options are limited.

Other candidates include Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, both managers with limited experience who are considered not yet good enough for the role. Chelsea manager Graham Potter and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe have also been considered but are unlikely to leave their teams having been appointed recently.

Premier League return for winger looking likely with Leicester City

Jeremie Boga looks to return to England after a stint in Italy.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has identified Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga as a transfer target in the upcoming January window, as per Calciomercato.com. Boga, who has had a disappointing stint with Atalanta, is looking to change clubs after a recent move from Sassuolo.

The Ivory Coast international was already on the Foxes' radar during the summer transfer window but a deal could not be completed, as a simultaneous move for Dennis Praet to Torino did not materialize. Nonetheless, Leicester are still interested in the player, who has scored just twice in 28 appearances with the Bergamo club.

Boga previously played for Chelsea and made one first-team appearance. He also played for Birmingham City in the Championship on loan prior to his move to Sassuolo. It remains to be seen if Leicester will give the 25-year-old a second chance at Premier League football.

