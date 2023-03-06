FA to investigate incident involving Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils' loss to Liverpool - Reports

The FA will investigate Bruno Fernandes' nudge on the linesman during Manchester United's 7-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, March 6.

Fernandes wanted the ball back from Trent Alexander-Arnold and as the referee asked him to wait, the Portuguese nudged the official.

Irish referee Dermot Gallagher recently shared his take on the incident, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I actually have mixed feelings about it. You don't want a player to be manhandling an official, but I think the linesman manhandles Fernandes more than the other way round.

"I think once the official does it first, Fernandes is almost fly-swatting, 'get out of my way' I want to get on with it.I don't condone it, and I think the referee is in a difficult position, because if he goes over then Fernandes is likely to say 'well he grabbed hold of me first'."

He further added:

"I don't think it's wise [for the official]. I watched a game years ago at West Brom where the assistant grabbed hold of a player and they swiped round not knowing who it was. If he'd then caught him in the mouth, he's looking at a 12-match ban. So you've got to be mindful of wanting to prevent things happening, but we can't make a big thing of Fernandes pushing out at him when he's received it himself."

Manchester United were demolished by Liverpool at Anfield. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored braces, while Roberto Firmino bagged another.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the win against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team's performance on Sunday. Considering Manchester United were the favorite to win the match, the result was quite unexpected.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"Freak result, top performance. A really top performance from the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special, the best for a long, long, long, long, long, long time. We were there, we were aggressive but we played football."

Klopp's side jumped to fifth spot in the Premier league table with the win. They have 42 points from 25 matches.

