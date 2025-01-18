FA issue statement as Joshua Zirkzee learns fate of controversial celebration during Manchester United win against Southampton

The Football Association (FA) has issued a statement about Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee's controversial celebration in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Southampton (January 17). The governing body claimed that they have reprimanded the 23-year-old and confirmed that 'he will face no further action.'

The Saints took the lead in the 43rd minute when United's Uruguayan enforcer Manuel Ugarte inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. The Red Devils were staring down the barrel of an unlikely defeat, but Ivorian winger Amad Diallo scored a stunning 13-minute hattrick to seal a comeback win.

Zirkzee came onto the pitch for Rasmus Hojlund in the 53rd minute, immediately establishing a much-needed physical presence up top for Ruben Amorim. After his side's third goal, however, he grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons with a controversial gesture.

Trending

The Dutchman turned to the Stretford End and grasped his crotch in a suggestive manner. With superstar England midfielder Jude Bellingham handed a one-game ban and a £25,000 fine for a similar gesture at EURO 2024, rumours started swirling about Zirkzee's potential punishment.

Despite the murmurs about a suspension, the FA announced that they would not pursue the matter further. In a statement on Friday (January 17), they claimed:

"As guidance, we have issued Joshua Zirkzee with a reminder of his responsibilities, and he will face no further action."

With Zirkzee escaping a ban, he could potentially be seen in action in Manchester United's upcoming fixture, a Premier League matchup against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford (January 19).

"Totally unacceptable" - Ex-Premier League referee makes claim about Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee's gesture in win over Southampton

Former Premier League official Keith Hackett has claimed that it is 'totally unacceptable' for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee to get away with his lewd gesture in his side's 3-1 win over Southampton (January 17).

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett, who officiated in the English top-flight between 1992 and 1994, said (via GiveMeSport):

"Once again the Football Association deliver the wrong message to football players across the country. Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee’s very crude celebration which frankly was totally unacceptable is NOT going to receive a sanction."

"Players at grassroots level have a habit of copying what they see Premier League players do. So when it happens at grassroots level having seen no sanction issued by The FA please advise referees if they sanction or ignore. Come on, you are the gatekeepers of the game and youngsters attending matches should be protected," Hackett added.

With 26 points in 21 games, Manchester United are currently languishing in 13th position on the Premier League standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback