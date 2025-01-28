FA make decision regarding Myles Lewis-Skelly suspension after his sending off in Arsenal vs Wolves clash

The English Football Association has issued a statement regarding the three-match ban issued against Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 18-year-old full-back was controversially sent off in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25.

On-field referee Michael Oliver received backlash on social media for handing the teenager a straight red after he stopped a counter with a tackle on Matt Doherty. While it was stated that Lewis-Skelly's challenge was serious foul play, an independent Regulatory Commission of the FA believes otherwise.

They upheld the decision that the defender was wrongfully sent off, and the resulting ban has been removed. The statement read (via the club's official website):

"An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension."

"The Arsenal player was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25, 2025."

Lewis-Skelly has become an integral part of the north London outfit's squad this season due to constant injuries to Riccardo Calafiori. In the Italian's absence, the academy graduate has established his worth and has repeatedly impressed.

Overall, Lewis-Skelly has started six Premier League matches and once in the UEFA Champions League this campaign. However, with Calafiori returning to action, it remains to be seen if the youngster can keep his place in the first team.

Arsenal next face Girona in the UEFA Champions League away from home on Wednesday, January 29.

What Mikel Arteta said about Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card vs Wolves

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was clearly frustrated with Myles Lewis-Skelly's sending-off against Wolves on Saturday. After the match, the Spanish tactician said (via Daily Mail):

"It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you, because it is that obvious. I don't think my words are going to help."

The former Manchester City assistant coach's reaction may have been slightly subdued with the result going his team's way. Lewis-Skelly received his marching orders in the 43rd minute. Joao Gomes was also sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 70th to make the playing field level.

With the game poised at 0-0 and both sides playing with 10 men, Riccardo Calafiori came up with the winner 16 minutes from time. Arsenal are now six points behind league-leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

