Liverpool duo could miss Saturday's Merseyside derby

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive blow ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday as under-pressure goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder-turned-centre-back Fabinho were both missing from a recent training session.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian pair, who have been mainstays in Jurgen Klopp's side over the past few years, were missing from the team's training session on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been under scrutiny lately after he made terrible mistakes that led to back-to-back defeats against title rivals Manchester City and Leicester City.

The 28-year-old did feature for the Reds in their Champions League knockout tie against RB Leipzig in midweek. All eyes are now on Spanish keeper Adrian, who was pictured training in the absence of Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Fabinho too has become an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side as a deputy at centre-back, following Liverpool's injury crisis this season. Although the Brazilian's absence has been felt by Liverpool in recent games, images of new signing Ben Davies training and gearing up for a possible debut will be a boost for fans.

Pressure mounting on Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool drop out of the top 4

While the loss against Leicester City did not confirm the Reds moving out of a Champions League spot, wins for West Ham and Chelsea led to Liverpool dropping out of the top 4 last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side have amassed a total of just 9 points from their last 10 league games as their dreadful league form continues. They are not only 16 points away from league-leaders Manchester City, but also 2 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

This makes the Merseyside derby on Saturday a must-win game for the Reds as they face off against an upbeat Everton team, who are fighting for European places with their cross-town rivals.

Liverpool picked up a massive confidence-boosting 2-0 win away to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. They will now look to go on a favorable run of form in the league to overturn their recent poor results.

Injuries have hindered the Reds all season and with Fabinho potentially facing more time on the sidelines, new signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will need to rise to the occasion to add solidity to the side.

The recent performances of star-men Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah would have been cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp at the start of the week. However, goals from the duo in midweek will be a big boost going into the crucial derby on Saturday.