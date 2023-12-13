Fabinho makes prediction on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future after £150m summer bid from Al-Ittihad

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho reckons Mohamed Salah won't leave the Reds to join him in the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad signed a host of superstars from Europe, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho over the summer. However, their main transfer target was Mohamed Salah, and they even reportedly submitted a £150 million offer for the 31-year-old towards the end of the transfer window. Their bid was swiftly rejected by Jurgen Klopp and Co.

The Reds had no interest in losing their main man and their decision appears to have worked out well. Salah recently netted his 200th goal for the club against Crystal Palace. It took his tally for this season to 14 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Al-Ittihad and other top Saudi Pro League clubs are expected to tempt Salah with a move away from Liverpool in the coming transfer windows. However, Fabinho gave his verdict to talkSPORT, saying (via Liverpool ECHO):

"At this moment, Mo Salah is happy at Liverpool. He’s scoring goals every game and he has been their best player. I’m very happy for Mo. This season he will stay at Liverpool so I wish him all the best and hope he keeps scoring goals and winning trophies with Liverpool.”

Salah has established himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history over the past six seasons for the Reds. He has netted 200 goals and registered 87 assists in 327 appearances across all competitions. He has won seven trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles.

"Doing very well" - Fabinho gives his verdict on Liverpool's form this season

Al-Ittihad star Fabinho admitted he is happy for his former teammates amid their great run of form in the Premier League this season. The Reds are currently situated at the top of the league with 37 points from 16 games, one point over second-placed Arsenal.

Fabinho plied his trade at Anfield for five seasons, where he made 219 appearances in total, winning seven major honors. However, he opted to join Al-Ittihad over the summer for £40 million, which in turn, led to Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild.

Despite no longer representing the Merseysiders, Fabinho expressed his delight at their form. In the aforementioned interview, the Brazilian said:

“I’m really happy for the boys. At the moment they are top of the league, of course there is still much to play in the Premier League and there are some clubs next to them like Arsenal, Man City, even Aston Villa, they are doing very well this season."

He added:

“So there is much to play in the competition, but it is always good to be at the top. You always have to try to be top of the league and winning games and Liverpool are doing this now."

"They are finding a way to win and finding goals after the 90 minutes, and this is really good. It shows their mentality and shows how good they are. They are really focused on trying to win the championship.”

Jurgen Klopp's side next face Union Saint-Gilloise away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, December 14.