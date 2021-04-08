Fabinho heaps praise on Vinicius Junior in meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had an impromptu discussion with Fabinho and Vinicius Junior after Los Blancos comprehensively defeated Liverpool 3-1 on Tuesday.

Perez had come down to the tunnel to see the players after the game, with Vinicius Junior having just finished his post-match interview with the TV stations.

Upon sighting Fabinho, the Real Madrid president recalled the Brazilian's time at the club, stating:

"With us you played as a right-back."

To which the Liverpool midfielder responded:

"Yes, but to play right-back now... What a player you have in Vinicius."

Fabinho joined Real Madrid from Rio Ave in 2012 and became a mainstay in a Castilla side that also had the likes of Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vasquez.

However, while others went on to become mainstays in the first team, Fabinho left for Monaco after just one season, from where he joined Liverpool in 2018.

While at Real Madrid, the Brazil international played as a right-back despite having a physique and stature more suited to midfield.

A change in roles at Monaco saw him become highly sought-after and Fabinho has since morphed into one of the best holding midfielders in the world at Liverpool.

He was, however, powerless to stop his side from suffering a huge defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Fabinho's compatriot Vinicius Junior ran the show and starred with a brace to sink the Reds in the Spanish capital.

The former Flamengo man has infuriated fans on several occasions with his poor finishing and decision-making, but he came of age with his performance against the Premier League champions.

Real Madrid's win over Liverpool puts them in good stead for El Clasico this weekend

This weekend's El Clasico could decide the title race

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in 'El Clasico' on Saturday and it will be one of the most consequential fixtures in recent memory.

Despite neither side being atop the standings, Atletico Madrid's current woes mean that whichever side that registers victory could go on to win La Liga this season.

In light of this, Los Blancos' win over Liverpool will go a long way in boosting the team's confidence ahead of the visit of their arch-rivals.

The Catalans have been in fine form of late and are the only unbeaten side in Europe's top five leagues this calendar year.

Real Madrid will be without their two first-choice defenders in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, but Zinedine Zidane will be expecting a statement performance from the players who take their stead.