Fabinho and wife have dinner with random Liverpool fan and his partner after meeting them on vacation

Liverpool star Fabinho and his wife, Rebecca Tavares, have been pictured having dinner with a random Reds fan and his partner after meeting on holiday during the off-season.

Fabinho, 28, has been vacationing in the Balearic Islands ahead of pre-season and one lucky Liverpool fan managed to bump into the Brazilian midfielder and his wife.

The lucky fan was able to share dinner with the midfield star and likely listened to some unbelievable stories from the one-time Premier League and Champions League winner.

Fabinho will soon head off for Liverpool's pre-season tour of East Asia in which they face fierce rivals Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12.

The Reds then travel to Singapore for a friendly against Crystal Palace before heading back to Europe.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take a trip to the boss' homeland of Germany for a friendly clash with RB Leipzig on July 21 before heading to Austria to face Salzburg on July 27.

The Anfield outfit will then return to England to play Ligue 1 side Strasbourg before a tantalizing Community Shield encounter with potential title rivals Manchester City.

Fabinho will be hoping to play a huge part for his side come next season, having impressed since arriving from AS Monaco back in July 2018 for £40.5 million.

The 28-year-old made 48 appearances last season, scoring eight goals whilst providing one assist.

He was part of the side that lifted both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season.

Fabinho has a new South American teammate at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has arrived at Anfield

Liverpool's newest South American star is Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica early in the transfer window for a club-record £85 million.

The prolific forward had a sensational 2021/2022 season for the Primeira Liga side, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances.

The Anfield side's signing of Nunez holds comparisons to the way in which they managed to battle off competition from Manchester United for Fabinho in 2018.

United previously held an interest in the former Monaco midfielder before he opted to join Jurgen Klopp's Reds (per Mirror).

Likewise, the Red Devils were tracking Nunez but it was the Merseysiders who lured the 23-year-old to Anfield.

Alongside winning the Premier League and the Champions League with the Reds, Fabinho has become one of the most renowned defensive midfielders in world football.

