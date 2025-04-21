Fabio Capello makes bold claim on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future after ‘heart of the team fails’

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has lent his support to Carlo Ancelotti following an underwhelming campaign so far. The LaLiga giants recently bowed out of the Champions League following a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals.
The result piled the pressure on Ancelotti, whose position at the Santiago Bernabeu has been under scrutiny all season. Los Blancos lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Barcelona, and are also trailing the Catalans in the title race. Real Madrid have reached the Copa Del Rey final, where they face Barcelona again later this month.
Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Capello insisted that his countryman has been pegged with multiple problems at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.
“Carlo can’t solve all Madrid’s problems, even if he is the winningest coach in the world. For example, this year he has suffered many injuries and has had to build a new defence every game," said Capello.
He continued:
“Also, with the departure of Kroos, it has been left without a clear conductor. The heart of the team fails, Kroos is much missed. With him the plays were born and he was the decisive filter to organise the defence.”
While recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are already eyeing a managerial change, Capello insisted that the club must treat Ancelotti with respect.
“I hope they don’t sack Ancelotti. I would like them to show him the same respect that he has for Real Madrid,” said Capello.
Carlo Ancelotti has already guided Real Madrid to the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season.
How many trophies has Carlo Ancelotti won with Real Madrid?
Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history, having won 15 trophies during his two stints with the club. The Italian manager first took charge of the club in 2013 and won the Champions League, the Copa Del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup over the next two seasons.
He left in the summer of 2015, having registered a 74.79% win ratio. Ancelotti returned for his second stint in 2021 and has found even more success since.
Apart from winning the LaLiga title twice, the Italian has bagged two more Champions League titles, and multiple other trophies. Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season and he remains heavily linked with the hot seat at the Brazil national team.