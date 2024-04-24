Fabio Capello names 2 players who can make difference ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Fabio Capello has decided to wait and watch whether Cristiano Ronaldo can influence his country's success at Euro 2024, choosing two others to be the bigger attractions. The former England manager expects England midfielder Jude Bellingham and France captain Kylian Mbappe to play starring roles for their respective countries in Germany.

Ronaldo has tasted the highest levels of success attainable in European football with Portugal, having led them to win the Euros in 2016. In the only edition since then (2020), the Selecao failed to progress beyond the Round of 16, losing to Belgium.

Widely accepted as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo is expected to be one of the first names on the Portugal list for the Euros. Now 39, the superstar may not have the opportunity to play in any more international tournaments for his country, making this all the more important.

However, Fabio Capello recently shared his doubts as to whether the icon can play a key role in leading his country to victory in the competition. He opined, via Goal, that Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, potentially soon-to-be teammates at Real Madrid, would be the stars.

“There are two players who make the difference, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. And we will have to see how the year in Arabia has been for Cristiano," Capello said.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a largely impressive season in the Saudi Pro League, helping his Al-Nassr side reach second place in the standings. The Portugal great has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in only 25 appearances for the side this season.

Capello is not the first to cast doubt on Cristiano Ronaldo, following in the footsteps of former France international Frank Leboeuf. The iconic forward will be keen to prove his critics wrong in the summer.

Al-Nassr keen on Kevin De Bruyne to support Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are interested in a move to sign Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne as part of their squad-building efforts. The Knights of Najd have tried to sign some of the best players to feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

TEAMTalk reports that De Bruyne is the subject of interest from multiple Saudi teams, but that Al-Nassr may have the best chance of signing him. Ronaldo will be keen to play alongside the Belgian, who is one of the best creative players in world football.

Al-Nassr have spared no costs in bringing together a top-level squad over the past year, signing some of Europe's finest players. The likes of Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, and Alex Telles will surely look to convince the 32-year-old playmaker to join them.

