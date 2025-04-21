Fabio Capello picks LaLiga winner amid battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona for title

Former player Fabio Capello has remarked that Barcelona could win the LaLiga title ahead of Real Madrid because they tend to score more goals in attack. This comes after La Blaugrana recorded a late comeback win against Celta Vigo (4-3) on Saturday (April 19) to keep the gap between them and Los Blancos intact.

Ad

During a press conference, the Italian said (via Barca Universal's X handle):

"I think Barcelona will win LaLiga, because they score many goals. They were lucky to get a penalty in the 98th minute yesterday, but you need luck to win."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the league this season, Barca and Los Blancos have established themselves as favourites for the title. Hansi Flick's men have delivered more points to put themselves ahead of their long-term competitors.

Barcelona have recorded 73 points from 32 games, while Madrid have obtained 69 points from 32 games. With six games left to play, La Blaugrana are four points ahead of Los Blancos to be crowned LaLiga champions.

As pointed out by Capello, Barca have netted 88 goals and conceded 32, leading to a goal difference of 56. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have scored 65 goals and conceded 31 goals, giving them a goal difference to be 34.

Ad

Who will Barcelona and Real Madrid face in their remaining LaLiga games?

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana will face Mallorca at home on Tuesday (April 22). They will then take on Real Valladolid on May 3. Flick's men will also face Los Blancos in a game which could be the title decider on May 11 at the Olimpic Lluis stadium in Barcelona.

Ad

Barca will also face Espanyol on May 14 and host Villarreal on the 18th. Their season will end against Athletic Club on May 25. Among the games mentioned above, Barca's tricky fixtures are against Madrid, Villarreal, and Athletic Club due to their form and solidity.

Meanwhile, Madrid will travel to lock horns with Getafe on Wednesday (April 23). Then, they will welcome Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.

After that, they will face Barca in the El Clasico before taking on Mallorca on May 14. Carlo Ancelotti's side will also travel to Seville on May 18 and end their campaign against Real Sociedad on May 25.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Amid all the predictions and mathematical possibilities, Robert Lewandowski's hamstring injury (picked up against Celta Vigo) could affect Barca. However, Madrid could also struggle against Celta and Sociedad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More