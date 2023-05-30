Fabio Carvalho appears to drop hint on leaving Liverpool ‘soon’ during Instagram interaction with Manchester United star

Fabio Carvalho has hinted that he's set to leave Liverpool' soon', with a cryptic message on Instagram. The 20-year-old was replying to Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga comment when eagled eyes fans spotted the hint.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Carvalho is keen on leaving Liverpool and is in talks with another club. He said that a UEFA Champions League side are negotiating with the Reds, and a move could be sealed.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Carvalho has hinted that he's on his way out. He replied with 'soon' when Elanga quizzed him about a 'Fresh Home'.

Carvalho played 21 games for Liverpool since joining from Fulham last summer. He scored twice in the league and added one more goal in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp wanted Fabio Carvalho to be patient at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho last summer. He was excited to have the talented player in his squad but wanted him to remain patient.

Speaking to the club's website after signing the youngster, Klopp said that they had got a player who could bring the stadium to its feet:

“It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters. What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet.

"He puts his personality into his performances; he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen. He is a versatile player, for sure, and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism."

He added:

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year, and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that. It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience.

"It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool. He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt. With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further."

However, things have not gone as planned, and the £8 million signing is now set to be on his way out. He was a target for several sides in 2022 after his impressive season with Fulham, bagging ten goals and eight assists in 36 Championship games.

