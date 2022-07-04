Fabio Carvalho reveals 'main reason' behind sealing Liverpool move this summer

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has said that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp influenced his decision to join the Premier League outfit on a long-term deal.

The 19-year-old, who will wear the number 28 shirt at Anfield, joined the Reds on a five-year contract for £5 million plus add-ons. Although the move was announced earlier in the summer, Carvalho's arrival was officially completed only on Sunday.

Carvalho, who was on the Reds' radar in January, shone in the EFL Championship for Fulham during the 2021-22 season. Last season, he registered 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

Speaking after his unveiling at the AXA Training Centre to LFCTV, Carvalho explained how Klopp played a key role in his move to Liverpool.

"One of the main reasons that I joined is because of him," said Carvalho. "I've seen what he's done to develop players to the next step, and I'm sure he's the right person to do so with me."

He continued:

"Obviously at Fulham, I played in more of the 10 role. Here it just depends on what formation that we play. But I also fancy the wing, because I'm creative enough to go one vs one and create things. I'm more than comfortable playing anywhere, but those two positions are where I want to play."

Talking about star forward Mohamed Salah's recent contract extension till 2025, Carvalho said:

"I'm happy he's signed a new deal as well, because he's one of the best in the world, and I want to learn from him. I'm sure all the fans are happy, and, hopefully, we can win many trophies this year."

Born in Lisbon, Carvalho moved to England as a youngster and rose through the ranks at Fulham. He helped the Cottagers lift the EFL title last campaign and was also named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Carvalho, who made his senior debut in September 2020 with Fulham, is set to join the Reds' squad for their pre-season preparations in the coming days.

Liverpool have been busy this transfer window

After they failed to win the Premier League title last season by a single point and lost the UEFA Champions League final, the Reds have been quite active this summer.

Liverpool completed the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to £85 million, including add-ons, last month. The former Benfica striker, who scored 34 goals in 41 games last season, signed a six-year deal at Anfield.

The Reds also completed the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million. The 18-year-old, who bagged the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, made 33 appearances across competitions for the Scottish club last season.

