Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are on the verge of signing Brazilian forward

Arsenal will want to bolster their squad and add depth in the summer to challenge for trophies next season. The Gunners have already made headway as transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims that they are closing in on securing a deal for 19-year old Marquinhos.

He plays for Brazilian club Sao Paulo and usually features on the right-wing for them, although he has been used in various attacking roles. The left-footed forward made his debut for the senior team in July 2021 against Flamengo. Romano claims that the final paperwork is being prepared by Arsenal to get the deal over the line.

The Brazilian club are set to earn in the region of £3 million with the sale of their young star. Sao Paulo tied the teenager to a five-year contract in 2019, however under rules established by FIFA, Marquinhos was underage at the time. Therefore, his contract was only valid for a term of three years and would have expired next year. The club tried to persuade him to sign an extension, but the winger refused.

Arsenal have taken advantage of his situation with Sao Paulo afraid of losing their asset on a free and hence will look to bring him to London for the aforementioned fee.

What will be the winger's role at Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has trusted his youngsters to carry the club with their performances. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, among others, have stepped up. Each of those four have recorded at least 10 goal contributions so far this season, with Saka also nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Although the Spaniard does not hesitate to give opportunities to his young guns in big games, it is difficult to see Marquinhos involved with the senior team right off the bat. The Brazilian is likely to be integrated into the Arsenal squad in the future and could perhaps be sent on for a loan spell next season.

The Gunners could also use him in their U-23 side and hand him frequent training opportunities with the senior team, as has been the case with Omari Hutchinson and Salah Oulad M'Hand. With the signing of Marquinhos all but done, Arsenal will look towards another Brazilian forward in Gabriel Jesus and will hope to secure his deal as well.

