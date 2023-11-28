Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal 'will try to sign' £60m rated star from PL rivals in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal will make a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz who is a long-term target.

The Gunners previously moved for Luiz in the summer of 2022 but failed with three bids for the Brazilian. Mikel Arteta's interest in the Brazilian hasn't subsided amid a stellar run of form.

Luiz, 25, has bagged six goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions. He's been vital for Unai Emery's Villains who sit fourth in the Premier League table after 13 games played.

Romano thinks Arsenal may have a tough task in trying to secure Luiz's signature. He told CaughtOffside (via TBRFootball):

"Douglas Luiz keeps being linked strongly with Arsenal ahead of January, but I think it’s going to be a tough one."

The renowned Italian journalist compares the Gunners' pursuit of the Brazil international to how they tried signing Moises Caicedo in January:

"It reminds me of the Moises Caicedo situation last January transfer window when Arsenal really wanted Caicedo. They made multiple bids to sign him and then at the end it was not possible."

Romano still expects Arteta to push for Luiz despite the difficulties in the operation:

“I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him.”

TEAMTalk reports that Villa have slapped a £60 million price tag on Luiz. He has three years left on his contract at Villa Park.

The former Girona midfielder would be an astute option for the Gunners given his excellent showings for Villa. He could bed seamlessly into Arteta's midfield alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney's future at the Emirates is in doubt.

One player who could head in the opposite direction to Villa is Kieran Tierney. TEAMTalk reports that the Villians and Celtic are monitoring the Scottish left-back's situation at the Emirates.

Tierney, 26, was sent out on loan to La Liga side Real Sociedad in the summer to gain more game time. The signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko last year has placed doubts over his future and whether he's part of Arteta's plans.

Thus, Villa could look to move for the Scotland international once he returns to the Gunners from his loan at Sociedad. He's made six appearances across competitions for Erreala, providing one assist.