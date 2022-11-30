Fabrizio Romano confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has received 'formal proposal' worth €200m per season after Manchester United release

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr FC.

The Portugal captain's contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated last week, so he's now a free agent. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, he slammed Manchester United's hierarchy, manager Erik ten Hag and legend Wayne Rooney. That effectively ended his Old Trafford stint.

Romano has said that the Saudi Arabian club have now offered the former Real Madrid man a huge offer of €200 million per season till 2025. However, image rights could be an issue in a potential deal. The transfer expert tweeted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from Al Nassr, confirmed. Almost €200m per season until 2025. But … big part is sponsor deals, so it’s not clear yet if image rights can be agreed. Nothing done/signed or decided. Cristiano, focused on World Cup."

Al Nassr are one of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia. They have won nine Premier League titles, six King's Cups, and three Crown Prince's Cups, among other honours.

Saudi Arabia's national team have also shown their mettle at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in their opening game and fought well in a 2-0 loss to Poland in their next.

They will qualify for the Round of 16 today (November 30) if they don't lose against Mexico, and Argentina don't beat Poland.

Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career coming to an end

A potential move to Al Nassr would suggest that the 37-year-old Ronaldo's playing career is coming to an end. Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the two greatest players of all time alongside Messi. He has won five Ballons d'Or while his rival has won seven.

The Portuguese ace is the game's all-time leading scorer with 818 goals for club and country. He's also the top scorer for Real Madrid (450) and Portugal (118), and in the UEFA Champions League (140).

Ronaldo has won numerous tournaments, including five UEFA Champions League, two La Liga, and three Premier League, among others. He returned to Manchester United last summer and was their top scorer in the 2021-22 campaign with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

However, he was largely used from the bench by Erik ten Hag this season. The striker has made 16 appearances, scoring three goals across competitions. The 37-year-old is currently with Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has helped his team qualify for the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

