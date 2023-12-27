Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United’s stance on January signing after INEOS’ minority takeover

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led INEOS will have the final decision regarding Manchester United's transfer activity in January.

The Red Devils confirmed that Ratcliffe has purchased a 25% minority stake in the club, divided into stakes from Class A and Class B. The move is yet to be approved by the Premier League, which is expected to take a few weeks.

Regardless, INEOS will be heavily involved in the club's transfer strategy in January, as Romano reported:

"𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Ratcliffe and INEOS have the 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 in January whilst they wait for 25% takeover to be approved by PL.

"INEOS must be consulted on new signings, outgoings, board or also any decision on the manager."

INEOS and Ratcliffe are expected to eventually take over complete control of sporting matters as Romano added:

"…then in 6-8 weeks, INEOS will be allowed to take full sporting control of the club and start changes"

Manchester United's transfer strategy has been heavily criticised in recent years. They have signed multiple players for big amounts of money who have failed to live up to their expectations, like Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Erik ten Hag on INEOS' investment in Manchester United

The Red Devils beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford in an enthralling Premier League encounter on Boxing Day. John McGinn (21') and Leander Dendoncker (26') put the visitors 2-0 up in the first half.

However, Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace (59', 71') while Rasmus Hojlund scored his first league for Manchester United to secure a big win.

In the post-match press conference, manager Erik ten Hag was asked about INEOS' investment in the club and how it will affect them. He replied (via manutd.com):

"I don't think it has had an impact on the players. And so for me, I kept informed and during the whole process, first from Richard Arnold, later on from Patrick Stewart. So I knew what's going on.

"Yeah, we're looking forward. I think it's positive for the club that they are in, they’re stepping in. They have a lot of experience in sport on the highest level: F1, [the] cycling team, other football clubs. So it can only help and support us to catch our targets. So we are looking forward. They want to work with us, and we want to work with them."

Manchester United are sixth in the league standings, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. They will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, December 30.