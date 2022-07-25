Fabrizio Romano confirms Vinicius Jr and 2 other Real Madrid stars have signed long-term contract extensions

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, defender Eder Militao and forward Rodrygo have signed new contracts at the La Liga club, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Vinicius, who joined Los Blancos from Brazilian outfit Flamengo for €44.6 million in 2018, has established himself as a first-team starter at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last season, the 22-year-old registered 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games across competitions.

Militao, 24, has also cemented his place in Madrid's starting lineup last season, featuring in a staggering 50 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Rodrigo registered nine goals and 10 assists in 49 games for the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners.

According to Romano, Vinicius (2027), Militao (2028) and Rodrygo (2028) have signed new contracts that would keep them at the Bernabeu for at least five more years. While Militao is expected to boast a release clause of €500 million, Vinicius and Rodrygo are set to have €1 billion release clauses.

Official statements now up to the club. Éder Militão, Vinícius and Rodrygo have signed their new contracts with Real MadridMilitão: June 2028, €500m release clause.Vinícius: June 2027, €1B release clause.Rodrygo: June 2028, €1B release clause.Official statements now up to the club. Éder Militão, Vinícius and Rodrygo have signed their new contracts with Real Madrid ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid ▫️ Militão: June 2028, €500m release clause.▫️ Vinícius: June 2027, €1B release clause.▫️ Rodrygo: June 2028, €1B release clause.Official statements now up to the club. https://t.co/wFsAJsZJFI

The Carlo Ancelotti-managed team won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last campaign and have strengthened this summer. Los Blancos signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

Speaking to Diario AS, Ancelotti shed some light on his squad strength ahead of the upcoming season. The 63-year-old said:

"The squad is closed, and it is better than last year. Two new ones (Rudiger and Tchouameni) have come in, and they are going to add a lot. There are 27 players; it's a lot, and coaching them is not easy, but the ones I have are intelligent, and they understand the difficulty I have."

Real Madrid are set to open their 2022-23 campaign against Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

Eden Hazard wants to shine for Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, who arrived at the club from Chelsea for a whopping €100 million in the summer of 2019, is eager to find his best form at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Eden Hazard will play a lot more in the 9 position this season. | Eden Hazard will play a lot more in the 9 position this season. @diarioas 🚨| Eden Hazard will play a lot more in the 9 position this season. @diarioas https://t.co/eadAfQVcJ2

Speaking to Marca, he said:

"I've enjoyed my holidays, and I've come back prepared for pre-season. When we won all those titles, I was happy for my teammates, for the club and for the fans. But inside me, there was one thing. I was happy for the group, but inside I said to myself: 'Let's show that I can play and that the team can also win with me.'"

The 31-year-old has made 66 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, registering six goals and ten assists.

