Fabrizio Romano details Arsenal's plans for Emile Smith-Rowe amid rumors linking him with exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed updated on Arsenal's plans for Emile Smith-Rowe amidst rumors of the attacking midfielder's possible departure.

Romano confirmed that West Ham United made a loan approach for Smith-Rowe, which was turned down. He further added that a big offer could perhaps change the Gunners' stance due to the FFP situation. However, a loan is not on the cards for Smith-Rowe.

He told Caughtoffside:

“Arsenal said no to West Ham’s approach over a loan move for Emile Smith Rowe. West Ham had concrete contacts on Thursday, and then on Friday they made a proposal for a loan deal for Smith Rowe, but Arsenal said no as it made no sense."

Romano added that Mikel Arteta remains happy with Smith-Rowe and the player is happy to stay. The reliable journalist further said:

“Perhaps a big offer could make a difference for Financial Fair Play, but not a loan. They are also more than happy to keep Smith Rowe at the club because Mikel Arteta is very happy with him and he’s convinced the potential is there."

He concluded:

“Smith Rowe is also very happy at Arsenal, so although West Ham tried, it doesn’t look like this one is happening.”

23-year-old Smith-Rowe has so far made 13 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season, providing one assist. Since making his debut for the club, Smith-Rowe has made 109 appearances across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

Despite his evident talent, Smith-Rowe has suffered from injury issues, keeping him sidelined in recent seasons. He has missed nine games already this season with a knee injury.

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal could sell players next week

While the Gunners are not expected to make any major signings in January due to their FFP situations, they could let a few players leave this month. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cedric Soares is one of them.

Romano said the north London club could look to conclude the outgoing deals next month. Speaking to Caughtoffside, the transfer expert said (quotes via The Boot Room):

“Nothing is imminent at this stage but next week some movement could take place for the outgoings, let’s see.”

32-year-old Cedric Soares has made only two appearances across competitions since returning from his loan spell in Fulham in the summer. He hasn't played a single minute in the Premier League yet. Him leaving would free up £100,000 a week from the club's wage books.