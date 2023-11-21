Fabrizio Romano details Manchester United's plans for Anthony Martial amid recent transfer speculations

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared Manchester United's plans for attacker Anthony Martial amidst reports of his exit.

Martial, 27, has 89 goals and 54 assists in 313 appearances across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2015. However, the French attacker has netted just once in 15 games across competitions this term, underwhelming much like the rest of the United attack.

He's down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag's team and is unlikely to be offered a new deal when he runs out of contract in the summer. In fact, Romano has reported that United could offload the Frenchman in January if they receive a decent offer.

However, the transfer expert has added that he will not be the first name in the transfer list when the window opens in January. Romano said that Ten Hag would prefer to have Martial as a squad player unless an 'important' offer arrives:

“Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I’m told, he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag.

"He’s not out of the project. Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations.”

Interest in Martial's services seems to be lukewarm, so it's likely that the Frenchman stays on for the season and leaves for free.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund nominated for Danish Player of the Year award

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United new signing Rasmus Hojlund may not have hit the ground running in the strictest sense of the term.

The 20-year-old - who arrived from Serie A side Atalanta this summer on a £64 million deal - has five goals in 15 appearances across three different competitions. All five goals have come in the UEFA Champions League, where he's the top-scorer with Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Hojlund is yet to open his account in nine Premier League games but has been nominated for the Danish Player of the Year award (as per The People's Person). The other nominees are Joachim Andersen, 27, of Crystal Palace and Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen, also 27.