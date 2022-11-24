Fabrizio Romano explains how unhappy Manchester United star has reacted to 2022 FIFA World Cup snub

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has reacted to being omitted from Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad to represent England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It goes without saying that Sancho's career has taken a significant dip since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

The winger finished last season with a paltry five goals and three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions. This term, he's recorded just three goals and one assist in 14 matches across all fronts.

The youngster's average form cost him the chance to represent England in the UEFA Nations League and has once again prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United attacker is training on his own to maintain his fitness while his colleagues are away on international duty with their respective national teams. Commenting on the player's situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided insights into the player's mood.

Writing for the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano explained that Jadon Sancho is disappointed just like any other player but is working hard to return to the top of his game. The journalist wrote:

“It’s normal not to be happy, not just Sancho but many players left out by their national team. He’s determined to work hard, be back at the top level and be part of England's future in the next months and years."

How many Manchester United players are at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Red Devils are well-represented in the tournament

The Red Devils have 13 of their players participating in the World Cup in Qatar this year (it was 14 before Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination). They have the fifth-most participants among clubs in the tournament as well as the second-most in the Premier League, only behind Manchester City, who have 16 participants.

Below are the Manchester United players in the tournament and their respective countries:

Argentina: Lisandro Martínez; Brazil: Antony, Casemiro, Fred; Denmark: Christian Eriksen; England: Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw; France: Raphaël Varane; Netherlands: Tyrell Malacia; Portugal: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo; Uruguay: Facundo Pellistri.

