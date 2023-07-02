Fabrizio Romano gives his take on Manchester United's interest in Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United view summer target Rasmus Hojlund as a striker with excellent potential, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Hojlund, 20, has popped up as the Red Devils' top striking target in the past couple of weeks after Erik ten Hag's side opted to drop out of the race to sign Harry Kane. He has been identified as a first-choice number nine due to his breakout campaign in Europe last time around.

A left-footed center-forward, blessed with pace and strength, the five-cap Denmark international turned heads for Atalanta last term. He scored 10 goals in just 1897 first-team minutes, spread across 34 games.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano shared his thoughts on the Copenhagen youth product amid interest from Manchester United. He said:

"When you pay £60 million or £70 million for a player, it is because you have someone who is already prepared to make an impact on your team. At this stage, Hojlund has done very well with Atalanta."

Shedding light on the Red Devils' opinion of Hojlund, Romano added:

"But it's more about his potential right now. In some moments, he has been on the bench for a long time. So, Manchester United feel the potential is incredible, but maybe the price is too high for him."

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Hojlund recently refused to rule out a potential move to the Red Devils amid a host of speculations. He elaborated:

"It is a huge club. I must have done something right if it's rumored that they want me. We have to wait and see what happens next. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that United are."

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also currently keeping tabs on the likes of Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, and Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United make £75 million offer to sign 22-year-old star this summer: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have tabled an initial bid of around £75 million to snap up Goncalo Ramos ahead of the upcoming season. However, Benfica are likely to reject the offer as they are holding out for a transfer sum of £100 million for their attacker.

Ramos, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a great signing for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old would easily displace the injury-prone Anthony Martial from their starting lineup.

A right-footed attacker, blessed with pace and finishing, the seven-cap Portugal star helped Benfica lift the Primeira Liga title last campaign. He registered a stellar 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 overall matches.

