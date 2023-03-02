Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool superstar's future at Anfield club amid links to Turkey

Fabrizio Romano has rebuffed recent reports that Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara is close to joining Fenerbahce. The Italian journalist claims no talks are happening, and the Spaniard will stay at Anfield.

Reports in FotoMac suggested that Liverpool would be open to a cut-price sale of Thiago Alcantara this summer. They added that Turkish giants Fenerbahçe were optimistic about signing the midfielder for €8 million as his contract expires in 2024.

Thiago Alcantara is only focused on the Liverpool project. To answer many questions: there are no chances, no contacts and nothing true into the links between Thiago Alcantara and Fenerbahçe, despite links in TurkeyThiago Alcantara is only focused on the Liverpool project. To answer many questions: there are no chances, no contacts and nothing true into the links between Thiago Alcantara and Fenerbahçe, despite links in Turkey ⛔️❌ #LFCThiago Alcantara is only focused on the Liverpool project. https://t.co/4hl27qMTQb

However, those suggestions have been dismissed by Romano. He said that there is no chance of the midfielder heading to Fenerbahce, and no talks are happening behind the scenes. He tweeted:

"To answer many questions: there are no chances, no contacts and nothing true into the links between Thiago Alcantara and Fenerbahçe, despite links in Turkey #LFC. Thiago Alcantara is only focused on the Liverpool project."

Former Liverpool midfielder slams Thiago Alcantara

Didi Hamann is not a fan of Thiago Alcantara and has questioned the Spaniard's contribution to Jurgen Klopp's team. The 49-year-old claimed that the team needs to carry the midfielder as he is not good at scoring goals, assisting, or winning the ball.

Didi Hamann believes Liverpool MUST rebuild the spine of the team, to keep Klopp. “I’m not sure the manager will stay…”“I’ve never been a fan of Thiago. I don’t think #LFC is good enough to have a Thiago.”Didi Hamann believes Liverpool MUST rebuild the spine of the team, to keep Klopp. “I’m not sure the manager will stay…” 😱“I’ve never been a fan of Thiago. I don’t think #LFC is good enough to have a Thiago.” 👀🔴 Didi Hamann believes Liverpool MUST rebuild the spine of the team, to keep Klopp. https://t.co/QrAzlUHWKG

He was quoted by the Liverpool ECHO saying:

"Thiago Alcantara is a player that you have to be able to afford to have. And if your team is not dominant in possession, then I don't think you can carry him. He's a player who doesn't win you balls, he's a player who doesn't assist goals and he's a player who doesn't score goals."

He added:

"So my criticism was always - what does he actually do? I know he's brilliant on the eye and he's easy to watch, but last season he had three or four assists and scored one goal in the Premier League. He's not a defensive midfielder, he doesn't know how to tackle and he doesn't win you the ball."

The Reds signed Thiago from Bayern Munich in 2020 for a reported £20 million fee. He has not yet signed an extension with the club, and his current contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He will enter the final 12 months of his current deal in the summer and could be one to keep an eye on in the transfer window.

