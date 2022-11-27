Fabrizio Romano makes fresh transfer claim on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United are not in a position to rope in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong, 25, has been one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe since the start of the summer transfer window. Despite Barcelona's wish to offload him to help balance their books, he decided against securing a summer switch to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

According to ESPN, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are on their heels to sign the 46-cap Netherlands international in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano shed light on De Jong's future amid constant speculations linking him to the Red Devils. He said:

"For January, I think it is almost impossible, but for the summer... it depends on the player, because Frenkie de Jong has always said no to any move, it's not just to Manchester United. He decided to stay at Barcelona, he's happy there. If Frenkie changes his mind in the future, then we will see."

A right-footed press-resistant central operator, De Jong has found himself warming the substitute bench under the helm of Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez of late. He has scored two goals and laid out one assist in 17 appearances across competitions for the Catalan giants this campaign.

De Jong, who helped the Blaugrana lift the 2020-21 Copa del Rey, is representing the Netherlands at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. So far, he has started both of his team's Group A encounters against Senegal and Ecuador, registering one assist in the process.

Manchester United in transfer race to sign Barcelona star in winter transfer window

As per SPORT, Manchester United are prepared to battle Chelsea and Arsenal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are keen to sell the forward to help balance their books.

Depay, who is in the final year of his contract, has been on the transfer list since the summer. This is despite him being his team's La Liga top-scorer last campaign with 12 goals. Since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer, Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Currently representing the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Depay has failed to reach a personal agreement with Juventus so far. He has also ruled out the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla as potential destinations.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a forward after Cristiano Ronaldo was released earlier this month. Anthony Martial has also been in and out of action due to consistent injuries this campaign.

