Fabrizio Romano names 2 midfielders Liverpool want to sign ahead of Ryan Gravenberch 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while Liverpool admire Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, they are currently focused on securing the services of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Gravenberch, who joined Bayern Munich from Ajax in July 2022, struggled for game time in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in only 33 games across competitions, clocking a total of 938 minutes of football. As per Romano, the 21-year-old is set to hold talks with Bayern and their head coach Thomas Tuchel to get clarity about his role at the club.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano clarified that Liverpool, who have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, are unlikely to move for him as they have other priorities. The Italian revealed:

“Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch was asked about interest from Premier League clubs and he certainly sounded open to the idea of moving because he wants to play more.

“Liverpool appreciate Gravenberch, for sure. But for now their focus remains on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone. For Gravenberch, Bayern’s position is crucial as they don’t want to sell him, but conversations between the player, club and manager Thomas Tuchel will take place soon to clarify the situation.”

OGC Nice man Thuram and his France U21 teammate Kone have long been linked with the Reds. As per Nice-Matin, Jurgen Klopp’s side would put in an official offer for Thuram in July, after the international break. It is believed that Nice want around £34.4 million for their midfielder. Thuram played 35 times for Nice in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, recording two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, SportBILD's Christian Falk claims Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach also want a fee in the region of £34 million for Kone. They are waiting for a formal offer from the Merseysiders.

Kone featured in 31 games for Monchengladbach in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring once and providing an assist.

Liverpool and Newcastle United interested in 26-year-old Morocco international

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer. The Moroccan footballer, however, is still for an offer from Barcelona. He is eager to play in Spain and is prepared to wait it out to secure a transfer to the country.

According to Giacomo Lacobellis, Fiorentina want £25.8 million for the player. And while many clubs are interested in signing him, only the Premier League sides are prepared to match Fiorentina’s asking price.

Amrabat, who played all seven games for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been at Fiorentina since 2019. The defensive midfielder has appeared in 107 games in all competitions, scoring once. His contract expires in June 2024.

