Fabrizio Romano names Manchester United player Atalanta rejected in Rasmus Hojlund transfer negotiations

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United offered Fred to Atalanta as part of the deal for Rasmus Hojlund in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The transfer expert added that Atalanta were not interested in the Brazil international as the club are keen on a cash deal for their forward. According to Romano, the Serie A outfit value their striker at around €65 million to €70 million.

The Premier League outfit are currently preparing a bid for Hojlund, who has scored 10 goals from 34 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side.

Elaborating on the situation, Romano explained:

"Manchester United are now preparing their opening offer for Rasmus Hojlund. They have an agreement on personal terms with the Atalanta striker, it’s 100% agreed between United and the player, so they now just need to find a solution with his club."

He continued:

"Atalanta have made it very clear that they want money, not players; something around €70m. Manchester United are now expected to bid soon, let’s see how much, but they want Hojlund as their new striker and he would also love the move to Old Trafford."

"Another other option being considered is Randal Kolo Muani, but at the moment the focus seems to be on Hojlund."

Fred has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils reportedly rejected an offer made by Galatasaray while Fulham, Roma, and Nottingham Forest remain interested in the player (via Manchester Evening News).

Manchester United to step up interest in Bundesliga striker - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly going to step up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. As per ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson, the Red Devils are looking at an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

The journalist believes that Atalanta's unwillingness to compromise on the transfer fee for their striker could result in the Manchester outfit looking elsewhere. At the moment, United are seeking to reduce Hojlund's €70 million pricetag.

Randal Kolo Muani had a reasonably good season last year. In 46 appearances, he managed to score 23 goals across all competitions. The Bundesliga striker has four years left on his current deal and his employers are reportedly looking for offers worth £89 million for the player (via Metro).