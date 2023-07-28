Why did Jordan Henderson leave Liverpool? Report reveals reason for his shock exit from the Merseyside club

Liverpool bid a bittersweet farewell to their long-serving captain Jordan Henderson as he opted for a Saudi Arabia move. After 12 years of playing with the Merseyside outfit, Henderson joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth a reported £12 million ($15.4m) plus add-ons.

According to a report from The Athletic (via GOAL), he has now spoken about his reasons for exiting Anfield.

The 33-year-old midfielder expressed his desire to not hinder the progress of his beloved Merseyside club as his reason for leaving this summer. This sentiment was reportedly shared with his former teammates during an intimate moment at Manchester Airport.

The lure of reuniting with former colleague Steven Gerrard, now the manager of the Saudi Pro League team, may have also played a significant role.

During his time at Liverpool, Henderson etched his name in the club's history, amassing an impressive 492 appearances since his arrival from Sunderland in 2011. He arrived through a transfer deal worth £20 million.

His on-field contributions were instrumental in securing seven major trophies for the club, including the coveted UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia is part of a notable trend this summer, with several high-profile players making the journey to the Middle East. Former teammate Roberto Firmino, along with stars like Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema have also taken up new challenges in Saudi Arabia.

His departure marks the end of an era at Anfield, but it also presents an opportunity for new talents to step up and fill his sizeable shoes as captain. As the Saudi Pro League season commences on August 11, all eyes will be on how Henderson adapts to his new surroundings. Also assessed will be his impact on Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool in pursuit of Perr Schuurs as they prepare for defense's overhaul

Perr Schuurs in action

Liverpool are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to rebuild and strengthen their squad. With a keen eye on shoring up their defensive line, manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to address the vulnerability that led to the team conceding 49 goals in the previous Premier League season.

Among the top targets on Klopp's wishlist is Torino's talented centre-back Perr Schuurs. The 23-year-old Dutchman has caught the attention of Merseyside giants, prompting them to express interest in acquiring his services earlier in the transfer window.

According to Toro.it (via FourFourTwo), while Torino president Urbano Cairo has set a hefty asking price of £34 million for Schuurs, Liverpool's interest remains undeterred. The Reds have already made their intentions clear with an initial bid of £26 million, which was unfortunately rejected by the Italian club.

Nonetheless, this indicates that both parties are not too far apart in their valuations of the promising centre-back. His determination to bolster their defensive ranks is understandable, considering their ambition to bounce back in the upcoming campaign.