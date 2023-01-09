Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Harry Maguire is expected to stay at Manchester United amidst links with Aston Villa.

Maguire has had a tough couple of seasons at Old Trafford. He came under immense scrutiny last season for his error-laden and lackadaisical defending. He has been relegated to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag this season.

The Manchester United captain has started just six games across competitions this season and has made 13 appearances overall. Hence, speculation about his exit has come up, with journalist Anil Kandola reporting that Maguire is set to join Aston Villa. However, Romano has squashed such claims, saying:

"Reports of Harry Maguire deal ‘done’ with Aston Villa are now denied by all parties involved. No negotiations or talks ongoing. Maguire is expected to stay at Man United; the position is very clear."

Maguire had a decent 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. He started all five games for England, helping them reach the quarterfinals (lost to France 2-1). However, he has started just one game for Manchester United since then.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have had an incredible revival since Unai Emery's arrival in November. They have beaten the likes of United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool since then.

Villa received a huge blow when new signing Diego Carlos suffered an Achilles tendon injury in August and has been out of action since then. While Emery has said that the Brazilian could return to action in February, Maguire's arrival could be a big boost to Villa's depleted defence.

Manchester United reach FA Cup fourth round, Aston Villa stumble against Stevenage

Erik ten Hag's side beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 6).

Antony opened the scoring for United in the fourth minute before Conor Coady equalised for the visitors following an error from David de Gea. The centre-back then scored an own goal in the second half before Marcus Rashford confirmed United's win. The Red Devils will face Reading in the fourth round.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against League Two side Stevenage at home on Sunday (January 8). They started well, with Morgan Sanson giving them the lead in the 33rd minute.

However, Leander Dendoncker' 85th-minute dismissal sparked Stevenage's comeback. They scored via Jamie Reid and Dean Campbell to secure a memorable victory and next face Stoke City away in the fourth round.

Manchester United next face Charlon in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday (January 10), while Villa play Leeds United in the Premier League three days later.

