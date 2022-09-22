Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Arsenal's pursuit of 22-year-old midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal's reported pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The Dane has been impressive for the Bundesliga side since making his switch from Brondby last summer. The winger scored five times in 39 appearances last term and has already netted three times in his first 10 games this season.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Danish player Jesper Lindstrom in January.

Lindstrom is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing on the left wing and still has four years left on his current contract. The playmaker already has five senior Denmark caps and scored in their friendly match against Serbia in March.

Arsenal need to strengthen their attacking third on the pitch after they let Nicolas Pepe go in the summer. Emile Smith Rowe's injury problems have also added to their woes.

Romano claims he is unaware of any interest from Arsenal in the Frankfurt winger, as seen on Caught Offside:

“Still, at the moment, I have no confirmation of any proposal or negotiation for Lindstrom. Many clubs, also from Italy, have sent their scouts to monitor him as he’s considered a very good player for present and future, but no decision has been made by Eintracht about January. It’s still too early to say.”

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Arsenal have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom over a £17m move in January. (Bild) Arsenal have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom over a £17m move in January. (Bild) https://t.co/Er4AvY1YG2

Journalist believes Arsenal will send young winger on loan in January

The Gunners signed 19-year-old Marqunhos from Sao Paulo for £3.15 million in the summer and expectations are high for the youngster. The forward has so far made two appearances for the Gunners, scoring and providing an assist on his Europa League debut against FC Zurich.

However, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that the north London club have always planned to get the teenager used to life in England before sending him out on loan in January. Jones told Give Me Sport:

"The idea is that the first part of this season, he’s been part of things. He understands the vision that’s in place. He then goes away to implement everything that he’s learned from this season and make an impact somewhere else, preferably in a team that plays a similar style to Arsenal, and then they would look for him to return and make his mark.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere long-term. He’s highly thought of. They just want to make sure they manage the situation carefully.”

