Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Mason Greenwood's long-term Manchester United future

Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United has been up in the air since he was banished from the first team and subsequently loaned out to Getafe.

This came after the player was accused of sexually assaulting his partner, which prompted the club to take necessary steps of action.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Greenwood's situation, mentioning a return could be on the cards.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in a transfer exlusive, Romano shared the circumstances around a possible return for the attacker. He mentioned new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have other things on his agenda.

"From what I'm hearing at the moment, no. The priority now for Sir Jim Ratcliffe is obviously about the board. It's about the structure of the club. So now he's on different things not on a single player. So also with Mason Greenwood, at the moment, the situation is not clear yet."

However, Fabrizio Romano pointed out that Manchester United could discuss Mason Greenwood's situation in the second half of the season, possibly in March or April.

"But in general, I think for United this is something that will be discussed in the second part of the season from March, April. I think they will make a decision also to understand what they want to do in the second part of the season and not now."

Since joining Getafe at the start of this season, Mason Greenwood has made 11 appearances across competitions, scoring four and assisting three goals in 720 minutes of action.

While his abilities on the pitch make it a seemingly easy decision for any club to recall him, Manchester United have a much more delicate situtation on their hands considering Greenwood's actions off the pitch.

Revisiting Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood's wonder-goal against Almeria

Mason Greenwood has a knack of scoring wonderful goals and is blessed with one of the sweetest left-footed strikes in the game. Last week, his exploits propelled Getafe to a vital 2-1 win over La Liga rivals Almeria at home.

The highlight of the game was Greenwood's thunderous effort strom outside the box that nestled into the top corner to level the game at 1-1 in the 33rd minute. Omar Alderete played the ball towards the winger, who cut inside onto his favored left foot and smashed a shot past the helpless Almeria goalkeeper.

You can watch the clip below:

Should he return to Manchester United, the club's fans will be hoping the Englishman can replicate the current form he is in.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, scoring 35 goals and assisting 12 goals in the process.