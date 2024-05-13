Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr. The 39-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League giants on a free transfer in December 2022.

Ronaldo - who captains Al-Alami - has led from the front as he seeks to avoid a third straight trophyless season. With runaway leaders Al-Hilal all set to win the league title, Luis Castro's side have the King's Cup as their only hope for silverware.

That's because they have exited the AFC Champions League in the quarterfinals and lost to Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is all set to continue his Saudi Arabian adventure.

As per Romano, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to have a team built around him and is set to stay at Mrsool Park till the end of his current deal in 2025. Romano said (as per Al Nassr Zone):

"Al-Nasse will continue to build the team around Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his contract with Al-Nassr, which ends at the end of the next season."

Ronaldo and Co. next host leaders Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (May 17).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is in the midst of a superb season, his first full campaign in Saudi Arabian football since arriving in late 2022. The 39-year-old is in a rich vein of form for Al-Nassr, striking three hat-tricks in his last six outings, all in the league.

Overall, the Portugal captain has amassed 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 33 goals and 10 assists - have come in 28 appearances in the league.

While Ronaldo is seven clear of second-placed Aleksandar Mitrovic in the goalscoring charts, he's one behind Al-Ahli's Riyad Mahrez in the assists leaderboard, having led both categories for a while.

In his debut AFC Champions League campaign, Ronaldo struck six times and provided an assist in eight games before Al-Alami crashed out in the quarterifnals following a shootout defeat to Al-Ain at home. Three of his other goals have come in the King's Cup.