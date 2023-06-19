Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future amid Tottenham Hotspur links

Manchester United have no plans to cash in on Jadon Sancho this summer, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho, 23, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing for the Red Devils as he has struggled to impress since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. So far, he has helped his club lift just one Carabao Cup.

Earlier last week, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are currently keeping tabs on Sancho's situation at Old Trafford. He stated that the player could be sold for a fee in the region of £50-£60 million.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on the Englishman's future amid links with Spurs. He wrote:

"I'm not aware of anything concrete at this stage for Jadon Sancho, despite links with Tottenham. Erik ten Hag has been protecting him in the best way this year and he's still convinced that Jadon has great potential... so let's see what happens next. But for now, I'm not aware of anything advanced with any other clubs or any plans for United."

Romano suggested that Manchester United supporters should decide to keep their faith in Sancho. He continued:

"Sancho showed what a great talent he was at Borussia Dortmund, so I hope fans are patient and we can see him get back to his best soon. It's also worth being clear that Tottenham's focus is on a creative midfielder and centre-back now... and of course, a new goalkeeper. For the midfield role, they really like Leicester's James Maddison."

Sancho, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has scored just 12 goals and laid out a paltry six assists in 76 matches for the Old Trafford side so far. He is currently averaging a goal involvement every 273 minutes for them.

Manchester United to offer player a £375,000-a-week contract: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United are likely to almost double Marcus Rashford's weekly salary to retain his services. They are keen to offer the attacker £375,000-per-week to also ward off transfer interest from other clubs.

Rashford, 25, relished his best season in terms of offensive output last time around, netting 30 goals in 56 matches across all competitions for the Old Trafford side. He also contributed 11 assists in 4300 minutes of first-team action. His current contract is set to expire in 2024.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also reportedly set to offer David de Gea a new contract with his current deal set to expire on June 30. They are prepared to hand the shot-stopper Rashford's current salary of £200,000-per-week.

Poll : 0 votes