Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, whose contract situation is under intense speculation.

The Egyptian star has been one of Jurgen Klopp's key players since joining from AS Roma in 2017 for £37.8 million.

Salah, 29, has won the Premier League and the Champions League in his five years at Anfield and has broken numerous records.

He finished the 2021-2022 season as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with Son Heung-Min with 23 goals.

He played a vital part in the side's failed quadruple challenge as they finished with two trophies - the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

However, there has been much speculation over the forward's future on Merseyside, with his contract set to expire next year. Talks between the player and the club have stalled due to his wage demands and Romano has given an update on the proceedings.

According to the Italian journalist:

"Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer - but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months."

Story continues below ad

He added:

"Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer - but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months.Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer - but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. 🔴 #LFCLiverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. https://t.co/5EXOFXm1T0

Independent reports that Salah is demanding wages of £400,000 a-week which doesn't fit the Reds' current wage structure.

Liverpool are reportedly set to lose the Egyptian star's teammate Sadio Mane this summer. The Senegalese forward has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Telegraph reports Mane, 30, has made no contract demands and wants to leave the club this summer with his contract also expiring next year.

Story continues below ad

A huge summer beckons for Klopp with regards to two of his top stars' contractual situations at the club increasing in speculation.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may join Barcelona next summer: Reports

Mohamed Salah may be on the move next summer

Mohamed Salah could be set to leave Liverpool next summer on a free transfer with his contract expiring.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona are interested in luring the former Chelsea forward to the Nou Camp on a free next June.

Story continues below ad

Salah told reporters prior to the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 28 (per Mirror):

"I don't want to talk about the contract now, I'm staying next season for sure, that's clear."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are eyeing a move for Mo Salah next summer when he becomes a free agent.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Barcelona are eyeing a move for Mo Salah next summer when he becomes a free agent.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Barcelona are eyeing a move for Mo Salah next summer when he becomes a free agent. (Source: Daily Mirror)

The 29-year-old is in the running for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for yet another stunning campaign at Anfield.

Salah scored a remarkable 31 goals and contributed 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far