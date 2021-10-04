Fabrizio Romano provides update on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at Manchester United

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Manchester United hierarchy are still showing confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The English giants believe he is the right man to guide the club forward despite a string of sub-par results in the Premier League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Ramano has made it clear that Manchester United are ready to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some time. However, the expert also revealed the club hierarchy is expecting something different, particularly in the Premier League.

The Italian journalist has stated that Manchester United are currently not looking at any new managers.

Fabrizio Romano said:

"Solskjaer is the main Manchester United wanted as manager. Remember Manchester United during the summer offered him a new deal. So it means that they want him as part of the project and showing him confidence. Of course they are expecting something different, particularly in the Premier League. Manchester United are not planning to replace him. There is nothing at the moment with contacts with other managers."

"If the situation is worse in the coming weeks, of course, maybe the situation can change but as of now they are not planning to appoint a new manager. They are still thinking of Solskjaer as the right man for this project. So Manchester United are showing all their confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Solskjær is the man #mufc want as manager. United think Solskjær is the right man for the project this season and the board are showing all of their confidence in Ole. [ @FabrizioRomano 🗞 Solskjær is the man #mufc want as manager. United think Solskjær is the right man for the project this season and the board are showing all of their confidence in Ole. [@FabrizioRomano]

Manchester United have struggled to secure results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United made a bright start to their new Premier League campaign but have recently struggled to secure positive results in the league as well as in Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have lost to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League, West Ham in the Carabao Cup and against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, the game against Everton was the one which made a lot of Manchester United fans turn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 48-year-old manager decided to bench the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba. The Red Devils faithful then saw their side struggle to a 1-1 draw against an Everton team which were without some of their key players.

Manchester United were regarded as one of the favorites for the Premier League title after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, a few lackluster performances have seen their stocks take a slight blow.

Manchester United have a difficult period after the international break. The Red Devils will face all of the top sides in the Premier League including Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Manchester United's fixtures through to the end of November 😅 Manchester United's fixtures through to the end of November 😅 https://t.co/OGhz3BM3l1

