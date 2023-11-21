Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal's 'dream' target amid recents links to ex-PL star Ruben Neves

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that Neves is not their first-choice target. The renowned journalist revealed that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is the Gunners' dream defensive midfield target.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Neves moved to Saudi Arabia for a reported £47 million fee in the summer. He has now been linked with a return to England. The Gunners are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder in January, with Thomas Partey attracting interest from around Europe.

Romano revealed via his CaughtOffside column that Ruben Neves is likely only a backup option for the Gunners, whose main target is Douglas Luiz. He disclosed that a deal will be difficult, given how important Luiz is to Aston Villa this season.

“It’s a complicated deal. Because Aston Villa are having a fantastic season, and they don’t want to sell an important player like Luiz in January. I think it would take very important money to make Villa change their minds about Luiz."

He added:

“He is Arsenal’s dream target. They see him as a perfect midfielder with a big future. But, unless they are able to come in with a very big package of money, it’s going to be very difficult for them to get this deal done.

“Neves could therefore perhaps be a backup option in case Arsenal can’t sign Luiz.”

Arsenal have made multiple attempts at signing Douglas Luiz without any success in the past year, with Aston Villa holding firm. The Gunners know that any deal will be expensive after he signed a new deal at Villa Park last October, valid until 2026.

Arsenal looking to complete midfield revamp

The engine room, as the midfield is often referred to, is one of the most important departments on a football field. Much of Arsenal's success in 2022-23 was built on the matching profiles of their midfielders and the understanding they showed with each other.

Before the start of this season, the Gunners lost Granit Xhaka as he joined Bayer Leverkusen. They spent a club-record £105 million on signing Declan Rice from West Ham United as his replacement. There were also rumors of an exit for Thomas Partey following reported bids from Saudi Arabia.

This season, Mikel Arteta has employed a different midfield configuration, with Jorginho playing in place of the injured Partey. This has cost the Gunners some of their usual solidity, as the Italian is not the strongest at duels nor the most mobile.

Signing a new defensive midfielder will allow Arteta to be able to move on Partey, whose injuries often leave him unavailable for the team. The Gunners can afford to spend big on another midfielder, and will likely do so in 2024.