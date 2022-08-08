Fabrizio Romano reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion as he wasn't 100% match-fit.

Ronaldo missed much of the Red Devils' pre-season due to personal reasons. He returned to training ahead of their final two club friendlies, but only played in their last match against Rayo Vallecano. The 37-year-old started the fixture and was hooked off at half-time.

There has also been plenty of debate about his future at the club after he requested that the club let him leave earlier this summer (as per David Ornstein).

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Brighton. The news led many to speculate whether it was due to his lack of preparation or his uncertain future at Old Trafford. Romano cited the former reason and wrote (as quoted by CaughtOffside):

“Internally, Manchester United confirm that Cristiano started the game on the bench because his physical condition is not yet 100%.”

However, the Italian journalist indicated that Ronaldo could still leave the club this summer:

“It was not for market reasons, but certainly the situation remains open and will depend on any proposals in the next weeks. Jorge Mendes keeps working behind the scenes, while Cristiano is training professionally.”

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench as Martinez and Eriksen start in United's opener versus Brighton Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench as Martinez and Eriksen start in United's opener versus Brighton https://t.co/wyKSlAAui0

Romano went on to opine that United have more serious problems than the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, stating:

“I believe that the Ronaldo saga is not the main problem for United, rather the need for 4-5 new signings compared to last season. Of course, it’s a story that generates a lot of headlines, but it’s clear from looking at the team on the pitch yesterday that there are bigger issues.”

Manchester United seemed to improve against Brighton after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United's problems on the pitch from last season have come bubbling back to the surface as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton on August 7. The Red Devils displayed flashes of quality, but were largely outplayed by Graham Potter's side in their Premier League season opener.

United's midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay underwhelmed yet again, leaving plenty of space behind for Brighton to exploit. The Seagulls took the opportunity with aplomb, netting twice through Solly March in the first half.

Erik ten Hag's first roll of the dice saw him bring Cristiano Ronaldo on for Fred in the 53rd minute. With an established focal point in attack on the pitch, Manchester United seemed to improve and even got a goal back 14 minutes later. Alexis Mac Allister bundled the ball into his own net after a scrap near the goal-line.

However, Brighton held on to secure their second consecutive win against the Red Devils as the Ten Hag era began with a loss.

