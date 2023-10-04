Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United's stance on Erik ten Hag's future amid horrid run of form since start of season

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the stance of the Manchester United board, directors and owners on manager Erik ten Hag following the club's horrendous start to the season.

Ten Hag's side slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray at home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3). It marked the first time that United lost their first two Champions League games in a season and also the first time they conceded thrice in consecutive outings.

The defeat comes on the back of the side's poor home form, having lost back-to-back league games (Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace), a first since 2021.

Following the Galatasaray defeat and the side's poor start to the season overall, Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford became the subject of speculation. However, Romano has now reported that the Dutchman is not in immediate danger of getting the boot, as he has the support of the United hierarchy.

Romano tweeted:

"The position of Man Utd is clear — the owners, directors, and board TRUST Erik ten Hag. They believe he's the man for the present and future of United, and that he deserves time."

United's next assignment is a home game against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (October 7). The Red Devils are tenth in the standings with just nine points from seven games, their worst start to a Premier League season.

"Fans are disappointed as we are" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Galatasaray defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows that his team must improve following their hugely disappointing start to the season. The Dutchman's side have lost six times - thrice at home - in 10 games across competitions.

The Galatasaray defeat was the side's fifth reverse in seven games across competitions. Ten Hag, though, chose to dwell on the positives, acknowledging the spirit shown by his side

Following Galatasaray's first win on English soil and first away win in Europe in eight years, Ten Hag said that the disappointment of fans is understandable (as per the official Manchester United website):

“Yes, I can understand. They can expect responsibility from the team, for the performance, for the result with my squad. In this moment, we don't get the results, they are disappointed, we have to do better."

“As I have said, also I have seen a team with great spirit and also a team that was backed by the crowd from the start until the end."

He added:

“In the end, the fans are disappointed as we are. We are also very disappointed. But that also has to be fuel and that is the good thing about this team."

Ten Hag's future at Manchester United may not be in immediate doubt for now but he knows that the side's fortunes need to improve soon.