Fabrizio Romano reveals price tag slapped on Manchester United by The Glazers - Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Glazers want to sell Manchester United at a price between £6 billion to £7 billion. The price tag indicates that the club's American owners are aiming for a full sale (via UtdFaithfuls).

The Glazers family recently released a statement that read (via manchestereveningnews.co.uk):

"Manchester United plc, one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

"The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."

The statement continued:

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

Avram and Joel Glazer also spoke on the matter:

“The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Manchester United save £17 million as Cristiano Ronaldo will not receive any pay off

Cristiano Ronaldo

United recently announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club via mutual agreement. The Portugal captain, however, won't be receiving any pay-offs.

The Red Devils are set to save around £17 million as a result. By adding an attacker as a priority for Erik ten Hag's side, that amount could prove to be helpful.

Portugal take on Ghana in their first Group H match of the World Cup on 24 November.

